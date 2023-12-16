The La Salle Explorers (5-2) face the Miami Hurricanes (6-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Watsco Center. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET and be available via The CW.

Miami (FL) vs. La Salle Game Information

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

  • Norchad Omier: 16.0 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Wooga Poplar: 16.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Matthew Cleveland: 14.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Nijel Pack: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Bensley Joseph: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

La Salle Players to Watch

Miami (FL) vs. La Salle Stat Comparison

Miami (FL) Rank Miami (FL) AVG La Salle AVG La Salle Rank
43rd 82.9 Points Scored 77.1 137th
207th 72.4 Points Allowed 76.1 288th
208th 32.6 Rebounds 30.6 283rd
345th 6.0 Off. Rebounds 7.9 274th
42nd 9.4 3pt Made 8.0 125th
129th 14.3 Assists 14.1 140th
249th 12.9 Turnovers 10.0 60th

