Will Nikita Kucherov Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 16?
Should you bet on Nikita Kucherov to light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Calgary Flames meet up on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)
Kucherov stats and insights
- In 13 of 30 games this season, Kucherov has scored -- and seven times he scored multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.
- On the power play, Kucherov has accumulated seven goals and 16 assists.
- Kucherov averages 4.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.4%.
Flames defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 103 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Kucherov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|3
|1
|2
|21:51
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|26:16
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|3
|2
|1
|21:21
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|23:26
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|21:19
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|19:28
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|21:47
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|24:10
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|22:50
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|19:41
|Away
|L 4-1
Lightning vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
