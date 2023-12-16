How to Watch the North Florida vs. Kansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Kansas State Wildcats (9-1) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the North Florida Ospreys (4-7) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+.
North Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Florida vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison
- The Ospreys average 20.1 more points per game (71.6) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (51.5).
- North Florida is 3-7 when it scores more than 51.5 points.
- Kansas State's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 71.6 points.
- The 76 points per game the Wildcats average are 7.7 more points than the Ospreys allow (68.3).
- When Kansas State totals more than 68.3 points, it is 7-1.
- North Florida has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 76 points.
- This season the Wildcats are shooting 47% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Ospreys concede.
- The Ospreys' 42.6 shooting percentage from the field is 10.6 higher than the Wildcats have conceded.
North Florida Leaders
- Kaila Rougier: 11 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (19-for-61)
- Jayla Adams: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)
- Lyric Swann: 11.6 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (25-for-71)
- Emma Broermann: 8.4 PTS, 56.9 FG%
- Selma Eklund: 7.7 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)
North Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|L 84-65
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ Coppin State
|W 49-43
|Physical Education Complex
|12/13/2023
|Piedmont
|W 105-66
|UNF Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|UNF Arena
|12/29/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|UNF Arena
