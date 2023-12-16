Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Putnam County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Putnam County, Florida today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Putnam County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Palatka High School at Bishop Snyder High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
