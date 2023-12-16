The NC State Wolfpack (10-0) hope to continue a 10-game winning streak when visiting the South Florida Bulls (7-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Yuengling Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN+

South Florida vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

The Wolfpack's 80.3 points per game are 22.1 more points than the 58.2 the Bulls allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 58.2 points, NC State is 10-0.

South Florida's record is 7-3 when it gives up fewer than 80.3 points.

The Bulls average 66.3 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 56.7 the Wolfpack allow.

South Florida has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 56.7 points.

NC State is 8-0 when allowing fewer than 66.3 points.

The Bulls shoot 40.1% from the field, 7.3% higher than the Wolfpack concede defensively.

The Wolfpack shoot 45.4% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Bulls concede.

South Florida Leaders

Carla Brito: 9.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 43.3 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

9.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 43.3 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Vittoria Blasigh: 15.0 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 44.9 3PT% (31-for-69)

15.0 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 44.9 3PT% (31-for-69) Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 6.2 PTS, 36.7 FG%

6.2 PTS, 36.7 FG% Emma Johansson: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

7.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Romi Levy: 6.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

South Florida Schedule