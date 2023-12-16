SWAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:23 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Saturday college basketball schedule includes two games with a SWAC team in play. Among those games is the Prairie View A&M Panthers playing the Rice Owls.
SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Alcorn State Braves at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Prairie View A&M Panthers at Rice Owls
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
