Will Tanner Jeannot Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 16?
Can we anticipate Tanner Jeannot finding the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning match up against the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Jeannot stats and insights
- Jeannot has scored in six of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Flames yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has a 14.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- On defense, the Flames are giving up 103 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Jeannot recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|12:30
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:46
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|10:43
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|15:00
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:58
|Away
|L 4-1
Lightning vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
