Who’s the Best Team in the AAC? See our Weekly Women's AAC Power Rankings
Looking for an updated view of the AAC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
AAC Power Rankings
1. North Texas
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 28-1
- Overall Rank: 58th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 226th
- Last Game: W 71-48 vs Louisiana
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Montana State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
2. Rice
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 22-7
- Overall Rank: 89th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 137th
- Last Game: W 85-59 vs Prairie View A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Houston
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
3. East Carolina
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 20-9
- Overall Rank: 100th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 199th
- Last Game: W 72-57 vs Maryland-Eastern Shore
Next Game
- Opponent: George Mason
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
4. Temple
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 18-12
- Overall Rank: 113th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 202nd
- Last Game: W 85-61 vs La Salle
Next Game
- Opponent: Northwestern
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21
5. SMU
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Overall Rank: 114th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 97th
- Last Game: W 69-53 vs Louisiana Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: Sam Houston
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
6. Charlotte
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 17-13
- Overall Rank: 117th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 180th
- Last Game: W 69-58 vs Wake Forest
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Charleston Southern
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
7. Tulsa
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 20-11
- Overall Rank: 118th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 179th
- Last Game: W 82-45 vs Texas Southern
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Texas Tech
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
8. South Florida
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Overall Rank: 122nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 177th
- Last Game: L 66-54 vs NC State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ IUPUI
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
9. UTSA
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 132nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 111th
- Last Game: L 61-48 vs Oregon
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Seattle U
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
10. Memphis
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Overall Rank: 154th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 49th
- Last Game: L 81-63 vs Mississippi State
Next Game
- Opponent: Tulsa
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
11. UAB
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 166th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 352nd
- Last Game: W 69-54 vs South Carolina State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Wagner
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
12. Tulane
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 168th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 290th
- Last Game: W 67-52 vs Howard
Next Game
- Opponent: Little Rock
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
13. Wichita State
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 5-25
- Overall Rank: 238th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 215th
- Last Game: L 72-65 vs Missouri State
Next Game
- Opponent: Oral Roberts
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
14. Florida Atlantic
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-24
- Overall Rank: 254th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 334th
- Last Game: L 46-45 vs Howard
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UCF
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
