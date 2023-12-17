Who’s the Best Team in the ASUN? See our Weekly ASUN Power Rankings
Searching for an up-to-date view of the ASUN and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.
ASUN Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Lipscomb
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Overall Rank: 181st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 233rd
- Last Game: L 69-66 vs Arkansas
Next Game
- Opponent: Bryan
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Bellarmine
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 206th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 100th
- Last Game: L 70-61 vs Evansville
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Utah
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
3. North Alabama
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 228th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 327th
- Last Game: L 70-67 vs Tennessee Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Indiana
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
4. Queens
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 230th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 159th
- Last Game: L 93-81 vs Appalachian State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Mercer
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Eastern Kentucky
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 250th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 266th
- Last Game: L 85-75 vs Northern Kentucky
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Troy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Stetson
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 14-14
- Overall Rank: 251st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 145th
- Last Game: L 88-80 vs Omaha
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Florida International
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Austin Peay
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 252nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 195th
- Last Game: L 65-64 vs Western Kentucky
Next Game
- Opponent: Ohio
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Jacksonville
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 14-13
- Overall Rank: 279th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 314th
- Last Game: W 91-54 vs Trinity Baptist
Next Game
- Opponent: UL Monroe
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on Monday, December 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Kennesaw State
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 14-13
- Overall Rank: 290th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 347th
- Last Game: W 94-84 vs Presbyterian
Next Game
- Opponent: Brescia
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. North Florida
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 307th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 354th
- Last Game: W 113-72 vs Trinity Baptist
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Florida State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
11. FGCU
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 6-22
- Overall Rank: 308th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 139th
- Last Game: L 70-65 vs Mercer
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Georgia Southern
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Central Arkansas
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-28
- Overall Rank: 346th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 324th
- Last Game: W 73-70 vs Eastern Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: Western Illinois
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
