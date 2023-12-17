The Boston Celtics (19-5) are 8.5-point favorites as they look to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (16-8) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at TD Garden. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSFL.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Magic vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSFL

NBCS-BOS and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 117 - Magic 108

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Magic vs Celtics Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 8.5)

Celtics (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-9.2)

Celtics (-9.2) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Under (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.2

The Magic have put together a 17-7-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 12-12-0 mark from the Celtics.

Both Boston and Orlando games have gone over the over/under 50% of the time this year.

The Celtics have a .783 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (18-5) this season while the Magic have a .467 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (7-8).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Magic with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Magic Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Magic are 18th in the NBA offensively (113.9 points scored per game) and fifth-best on defense (109.7 points conceded).

In 2023-24, Orlando is 18th in the NBA in rebounds (43.6 per game) and best in rebounds allowed (40.1).

With 25.3 assists per game, the Magic are 20th in the league.

In terms of turnovers, Orlando is 25th in the league in committing them (14.6 per game). It is second-best in forcing them (15.5 per game).

In 2023-24 the Magic are second-worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.2 per game) and rank 25th in 3-point percentage (34.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.