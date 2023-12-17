The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to play in a Week 15 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Will Evan Engram score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Engram will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Evan Engram score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +205 (Bet $10 to win $20.50 if he scores a TD)

Engram has caught 84 passes on 103 targets for 701 yards and three scores, averaging 53.9 yards per game.

Engram has a touchdown catch in two games this year (out of 13), and he scored multiple times in one game.

Evan Engram Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 5 5 49 0 Week 2 Chiefs 8 6 57 0 Week 3 Texans 8 7 67 0 Week 4 Falcons 8 7 59 0 Week 5 @Bills 8 4 28 0 Week 6 Colts 7 7 41 0 Week 7 @Saints 7 5 45 0 Week 8 @Steelers 10 10 88 0 Week 10 49ers 7 4 12 0 Week 11 Titans 6 4 29 0 Week 12 @Texans 8 5 49 0 Week 13 Bengals 9 9 82 1 Week 14 @Browns 12 11 95 2

Rep Evan Engram with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.