Sunday's contest at James H. Hilton Coliseum has the Iowa State Cyclones (8-2) matching up with the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-6) at 6:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 85-57 victory, as our model heavily favors Iowa State.

Based on our computer prediction, Iowa State is projected to cover the point spread (23.5) versus Florida A&M. The two sides are expected to go under the 152.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida A&M vs. Iowa State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

James H. Hilton Coliseum Line: Iowa State -23.5

Iowa State -23.5 Point Total: 152.5

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida A&M vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 85, Florida A&M 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida A&M vs. Iowa State

Pick ATS: Iowa State (-23.5)



Iowa State (-23.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)



Iowa State is 7-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Florida A&M's 2-3-0 ATS record. The Cyclones have hit the over in seven games, while Rattlers games have gone over two times. The teams score an average of 153.5 points per game, one more point than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida A&M Performance Insights

The Rattlers have been outscored by 15 points per game (posting 67.5 points per game, 314th in college basketball, while giving up 82.5 per contest, 354th in college basketball) and have a -120 scoring differential.

Florida A&M loses the rebound battle by six boards on average. It records 35.1 rebounds per game, 245th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 41.1.

Florida A&M connects on 4.6 three-pointers per game (350th in college basketball), 4.9 fewer than its opponents.

Florida A&M forces 12.8 turnovers per game (123rd in college basketball) while committing 13 (267th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.