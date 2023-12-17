The Iowa State Cyclones (8-2) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Florida A&M vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida A&M Stats Insights

The Rattlers are shooting 41.5% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 37.2% the Cyclones' opponents have shot this season.

Florida A&M has compiled a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 37.2% from the field.

The Cyclones are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rattlers rank 189th.

The Rattlers' 67.5 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 59.2 the Cyclones allow to opponents.

Florida A&M is 2-2 when it scores more than 59.2 points.

Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Florida A&M scored 60.1 points per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (57.7).

The Rattlers conceded fewer points at home (62.6 per game) than away (74.5) last season.

Florida A&M drained more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.6%) than on the road (31.2%).

