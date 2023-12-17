The Iowa State Cyclones (8-2) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Florida A&M vs. Iowa State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Florida A&M Stats Insights

  • The Rattlers are shooting 41.5% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 37.2% the Cyclones' opponents have shot this season.
  • Florida A&M has compiled a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 37.2% from the field.
  • The Cyclones are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rattlers rank 189th.
  • The Rattlers' 67.5 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 59.2 the Cyclones allow to opponents.
  • Florida A&M is 2-2 when it scores more than 59.2 points.

Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Florida A&M scored 60.1 points per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (57.7).
  • The Rattlers conceded fewer points at home (62.6 per game) than away (74.5) last season.
  • Florida A&M drained more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.6%) than on the road (31.2%).

Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Presbyterian W 65-60 Templeton Physical Education Center
12/9/2023 LeMoyne-Owen W 108-78 Al Lawson Center
12/16/2023 Iowa L 88-52 Wells Fargo Arena
12/17/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/21/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena
12/30/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena

