The Iowa State Cyclones (6-2) will play the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Florida A&M vs. Iowa State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Florida A&M Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida A&M Players to Watch

  • Tamin Lipsey: 15.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 6.3 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Keshon Gilbert: 14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tre King: 10.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Milan Momcilovic: 13.6 PTS, 3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Robert Jones: 8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa State Players to Watch

  • Lipsey: 15.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 6.3 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Gilbert: 14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
  • King: 10.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Momcilovic: 13.6 PTS, 3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jones: 8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida A&M vs. Iowa State Stat Comparison

Iowa State Rank Iowa State AVG Florida A&M AVG Florida A&M Rank
41st 82.9 Points Scored 63 346th
8th 58.9 Points Allowed 86.8 359th
131st 34.6 Rebounds 32.4 218th
55th 11 Off. Rebounds 10.8 75th
277th 6.1 3pt Made 3.8 358th
22nd 17.6 Assists 11.8 266th
49th 9.8 Turnovers 12.4 214th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.