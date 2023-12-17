Florida State vs. Drexel December 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Florida State Seminoles (6-2) face the Drexel Dragons (2-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Daskalakis Athletic Center. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Florida State vs. Drexel Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Florida State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida State Players to Watch
- Amaris Baker: 12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chloe Hodges: 7.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brooke Mullin: 10.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Laine McGurk: 14.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Momo LaClair: 5.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Drexel Players to Watch
- Baker: 12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hodges: 7.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mullin: 10.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- McGurk: 14.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- LaClair: 5.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.