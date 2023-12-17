Goga Bitadze and the Orlando Magic take on the Boston Celtics at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Bitadze, in his last game, had 15 points and 11 rebounds in a 128-111 loss to the Celtics.

Below, we dig into Bitadze's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Goga Bitadze Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 7.7 8.6 Rebounds 7.5 6.2 7.0 Assists -- 1.8 2.2 PRA -- 15.7 17.8 PR -- 13.9 15.6



Goga Bitadze Insights vs. the Celtics

Bitadze has taken 5.0 shots per game this season and made 3.0 per game, which account for 5.3% and 6.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Bitadze's opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Magic average 102.9 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Celtics have conceded 109.0 points per game, which is third-best in the NBA.

The Celtics are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 42.8 rebounds per game.

The Celtics allow 23.8 assists per game, third-ranked in the league.

Goga Bitadze vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/15/2023 27 15 11 1 0 0 0 11/24/2023 19 6 5 3 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.