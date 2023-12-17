Baltimore (10-3) rides a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Jacksonville (8-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The Ravens are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 41.5 in the contest.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Ravens' upcoming tilt versus Jaguars, check out the article below, where we provide numbers to assist you with your in-game betting decisions.

Jaguars vs. Ravens Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Jaguars have been leading after the first quarter in eight games, have been losing after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game .

The Ravens have been leading after the first quarter in nine games, have trailed after the first quarter in one game, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 6.6 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 2.5 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Jaguars have won the second quarter four times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up four times in 13 games this season.

In 13 games this season, the Ravens have won the second quarter eight times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up one time.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 4.2 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games this season, lost the third quarter in four games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

The Ravens have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in eight games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in two games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

On offense, Baltimore is averaging 5.9 points in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) this year. It is allowing 2.4 points on average in the third quarter (third-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Jaguars' 13 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter five times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up two times.

The Ravens have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games this season, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in four games.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 6.6 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 6.8 points on average in that quarter.

Jaguars vs. Ravens Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Jaguars have had the lead eight times (8-0 in those games), have trailed four times (0-4), and have been tied one time (0-1).

In 13 games this year, the Ravens have been winning after the first half 10 times (9-1 in those games) and have been losing after the first half three times (1-2).

2nd Half

Through 13 games this year, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the second half seven times (5-2 record in those games), been outscored five times (3-2), and been knotted up one time (0-1).

The Ravens have won the second half in eight games this season, been outscored in the second half in three games, and been knotted up in the second half in two games.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 12.5 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 9.2 points on average in the second half.

