The Baltimore Ravens (10-3) take a three-game winning streak into a meeting against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.

We give more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Jaguars

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Jaguars Insights

The Jaguars average 7.2 more points per game (24.0) than the Ravens surrender (16.8).

The Jaguars average 342.7 yards per game, 58.3 more yards than the 284.4 the Ravens allow.

This season Jacksonville runs for 4.4 fewer yards per game (99.8) than Baltimore allows (104.2).

This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 22 times, three more than the Ravens' takeaways (19).

Jaguars Home Performance

The Jaguars score 22.0 points per game at home (2.0 fewer than overall), and allow 23.3 at home (1.0 more than overall).

The Jaguars accumulate fewer yards at home (313.4 per game) than they do overall (342.7), and give up more (367.0 per game) than overall (357.4).

Jacksonville picks up fewer passing yards at home (222.3 per game) than it does overall (242.9), but it also givse up fewer at home (259.9 per game) than overall (265.2).

At home, the Jaguars accumulate fewer rushing yards (91.1 per game) than overall (99.8). They also concede more rushing yards (107.1 per game) than overall (92.2).

The Jaguars successfully convert fewer third downs at home (33.7%) than they do overall (37.5%) and allow opponents to convert on more third downs at home (43.3%) than overall (35.4%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 at Houston W 24-21 CBS 12/4/2023 Cincinnati L 34-31 ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 at Cleveland L 31-27 CBS 12/17/2023 Baltimore - NBC 12/24/2023 at Tampa Bay - CBS 12/31/2023 Carolina - CBS 1/7/2024 at Tennessee - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.