The Baltimore Ravens (10-3) are 3-point favorites as they look to continue their three-game winning streak in a contest versus the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The contest's point total is listed at 42.5.

As the Ravens ready for this matchup against the Jaguars, check out their betting trends and insights. Before the Jaguars meet the Ravens, here are their recent betting insights and trends.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Other Week 15 Odds

Jacksonville vs. Baltimore Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Jaguars vs. Ravens Betting Insights

Jacksonville has beaten the spread eight times in 13 games.

The Jaguars have won once ATS (1-2) as a 3-point underdog or greater this season.

There have been seven Jacksonville games (out of 13) that went over the total this season.

Baltimore has an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Ravens are 6-5 as 3-point favorites or more.

Six of Baltimore's 13 games with a set total have hit the over (46.2%).

Jaguars Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Evan Engram - - - - 50.5 (-115) - Zay Jones - - - - 39.5 (-111) - Calvin Ridley - - - - 50.5 (-115) - Trevor Lawrence 227.5 (-115) 1.5 (+160) 15.5 (-115) - - - Travis Etienne - - 55.5 (-118) - 21.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.