Jamal Agnew was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 15 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. All of Agnew's stats can be found below.

Agnew's season stats include 90 yards on nine receptions (10.0 per catch) and zero touchdowns, plus four carries for -2 yards. He has been targeted 12 times.

Jamal Agnew Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The Jaguars have one other receiver on the injury list this week: Brenton Strange (LP/foot): 4 Rec; 34 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 15 Injury Reports

Jaguars vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

Game Time: 8:20 PM

Agnew 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 12 9 90 25 0 10.0

Agnew Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 0 0 0 Week 2 Chiefs 1 1 5 0 Week 3 Texans 5 4 49 0 Week 5 @Bills 0 0 0 Week 7 @Saints 6 4 36 0

