The injury report for the Orlando Magic (16-8) heading into their matchup with the Boston Celtics (19-5) currently has three players on it. The matchup tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 from TD Garden.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The teams play again after the Celtics defeated the Magic 128-111 Friday. Jayson Tatum led the way with a team-leading 30 points in the victory for the Celtics, while Jalen Suggs put up 19 points in the loss for the Magic.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Wendell Carter Jr. C Out Hand 9.4 8.6 1.6 Kevon Harris SG Out Coach'S Decision Markelle Fultz PG Out Knee 11.4 3.4 4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Luke Kornet: Out (Adductor), Al Horford: Out (Rest), Dalano Banton: Out (Illness), Kristaps Porzingis: Out (Calf)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Magic vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and BSFL

NBCS-BOS and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.