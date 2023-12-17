Paolo Banchero, Top Magic Players to Watch vs. the Celtics - December 17
Sunday's 3:00 PM ET game between the Boston Celtics (19-5) and the Orlando Magic (16-8) at TD Garden features the Celtics' Jaylen Brown and the Magic's Paolo Banchero as players to watch.
How to Watch Magic vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Arena: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS, BSFL
Magic's Last Game
The Celtics defeated the Magic, 128-111, on Friday. Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 30 points for the Celtics, and Jalen Suggs had 19 for the Magic.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Suggs
|19
|4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Cole Anthony
|17
|0
|4
|1
|0
|2
|Franz Wagner
|17
|5
|5
|3
|0
|1
Magic vs Celtics Additional Info
Magic Players to Watch
- Banchero's averages for the season are 20.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists, making 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.
- Franz Wagner contributes with 20.5 points per game, plus 5.7 boards and 3.8 assists.
- Cole Anthony averages 15.2 points, 4.3 boards and 3.6 assists, making 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- Suggs' averages for the season are 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists, making 46.3% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.
- The Magic receive 7.7 points per game from Goga Bitadze, plus 6.2 boards and 1.8 assists.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Franz Wagner
|23.3
|5.9
|4.9
|0.9
|0.5
|1.4
|Paolo Banchero
|22.2
|6.8
|4.8
|0.7
|0.6
|1.3
|Cole Anthony
|17.5
|4.0
|3.7
|0.8
|0.8
|1.4
|Goga Bitadze
|8.6
|7.0
|2.2
|0.2
|1.5
|0.1
|Jalen Suggs
|10.7
|2.6
|2.0
|1.1
|0.8
|1.8
