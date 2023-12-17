Paolo Banchero's Orlando Magic face the Boston Celtics at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on December 15, Banchero put up 14 points and five assists in a 128-111 loss against the Celtics.

If you'd like to place a bet on Banchero's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Paolo Banchero Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 20.4 22.2 Rebounds 6.5 6.7 6.8 Assists 4.5 4.5 4.8 PRA -- 31.6 33.8 PR -- 27.1 29 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.3



Paolo Banchero Insights vs. the Celtics

Banchero has taken 15.6 shots per game this season and made 7.5 per game, which account for 18.0% and 18.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 11.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

Banchero's Magic average 102.9 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Celtics are one of the league's slowest with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Celtics are the third-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 109 points per game.

On the glass, the Celtics are ranked eighth in the league, conceding 42.8 rebounds per contest.

The Celtics are the third-ranked squad in the league, allowing 23.8 assists per game.

The Celtics are the 23rd-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Paolo Banchero vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/15/2023 32 14 4 5 1 1 0 11/24/2023 35 23 7 5 2 0 0

