On Sunday, the Boston Celtics (19-5) heads into a home game against Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic (16-8) at TD Garden, beginning at 3:00 PM ET.

Magic vs. Celtics Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Paolo Banchero vs. Jayson Tatum Fantasy Comparison

Stat Paolo Banchero Jayson Tatum Total Fantasy Pts 844.7 1055.0 Fantasy Pts Per Game 35.2 44.0 Fantasy Rank 13 40

Paolo Banchero vs. Jayson Tatum Insights

Paolo Banchero & the Magic

Banchero averages 20.4 points, 6.7 boards and 4.5 assists, making 48.1% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

The Magic put up 113.9 points per game (18th in league) while allowing 109.7 per outing (fifth in NBA). They have a +101 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game.

Orlando wins the rebound battle by 3.5 boards on average. It records 43.6 rebounds per game, 18th in the league, while its opponents pull down 40.1.

The Magic knock down 10.2 three-pointers per game (29th in the league), 1.6 fewer than their opponents.

Orlando forces 15.5 turnovers per game (third in league) while committing 14.6 (25th in NBA).

Jayson Tatum & the Celtics

Jayson Tatum's numbers for the season are 27.5 points, 4.2 assists and 8.8 boards per contest.

The Celtics' +211 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.8 points per game (seventh in the NBA) while allowing 109 per outing (third in the league).

Boston is fourth in the NBA at 46.1 rebounds per game. That's 3.3 more than the 42.8 its opponents average.

The Celtics make 15.7 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), two more than their opponents (13.7).

Boston has committed 13 turnovers per game (12th in NBA play) while forcing 12 (26th in the league).

Paolo Banchero vs. Jayson Tatum Advanced Stats

Stat Paolo Banchero Jayson Tatum Plus/Minus Per Game 1.6 7.9 Usage Percentage 27.3% 30.4% True Shooting Pct 55.7% 60.8% Total Rebound Pct 11.5% 12.9% Assist Pct 21.2% 18.3%

