Today's Premier League slate should have plenty of excitement on the pitch. Among those contests is Brighton & Hove Albion playing Arsenal FC.

In terms of live coverage, we've got what you need to know about today's Premier League action here. Take a look at the links below.

Watch Arsenal FC vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion travels to take on Arsenal FC at Emirates Stadium in London.

  • Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
Watch West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers makes the trip to match up with West Ham United at London Stadium in London.

  • Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Watch Brentford FC vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa journeys to play Brentford FC at Brentford Community Stadium in London.

  • Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Watch Liverpool FC vs Manchester United

Manchester United makes the trip to face Liverpool FC at Anfield in Liverpool.

  • Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
