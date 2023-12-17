The Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) host a streaking Baltimore Ravens (10-3) squad on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field (with best bets available). The Ravens have won three games in a row.

When is Ravens vs. Jaguars?

  • Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Time: 8:20 PM ET
  • TV: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The BetMGM line for this matchup is within 0.3 points of the model. Stay away from this one.
  • Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Ravens' implied win probability is 65.8%.
  • The Ravens have been favored on the moneyline 12 total times this season. They've finished 9-3 in those games.
  • In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -192 or shorter, Baltimore has a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of its games).
  • This season, the Jaguars have been the underdog five times and won two of those games.
  • Jacksonville has played as an underdog of +160 or more once this season and won that game.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Baltimore (-3.5)
    • The Ravens are 8-5-0 against the spread this season.
    • Baltimore has an ATS record of 5-5 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
    • The Jaguars have covered the spread in a game eight times this year (8-5-0).
    • Jacksonville has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (40.5)
    • Between them, these two teams average 11.3 more points per game (51.8) than this matchup's over/under (40.5).
    • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 1.4 less points per game (39.1) than this game's over/under of 40.5 points.
    • Six of the Ravens' 13 games with a set total have hit the over (46.2%).
    • Out of the Jaguars' 13 games with a set total, seven have hit the over (53.8%).

    Lamar Jackson Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 9.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    13 225.7 16 49.5 5

    Travis Etienne Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    13 62.0 9 29.5 1

