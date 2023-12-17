The Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) host a streaking Baltimore Ravens (10-3) squad on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field (with best bets available). The Ravens have won three games in a row.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Ravens vs. Jaguars? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Ravens vs. Jaguars?

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this matchup is within 0.3 points of the model. Stay away from this one.

Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Ravens' implied win probability is 65.8%.

The Ravens have been favored on the moneyline 12 total times this season. They've finished 9-3 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -192 or shorter, Baltimore has a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

This season, the Jaguars have been the underdog five times and won two of those games.

Jacksonville has played as an underdog of +160 or more once this season and won that game.

Who will win? The Ravens or Jaguars? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 15 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Baltimore (-3.5)



Baltimore (-3.5) The Ravens are 8-5-0 against the spread this season.

Baltimore has an ATS record of 5-5 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

The Jaguars have covered the spread in a game eight times this year (8-5-0).

Jacksonville has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Parlay your bets together on the Ravens vs. Jaguars matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (40.5)



Over (40.5) Between them, these two teams average 11.3 more points per game (51.8) than this matchup's over/under (40.5).

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 1.4 less points per game (39.1) than this game's over/under of 40.5 points.

Six of the Ravens' 13 games with a set total have hit the over (46.2%).

Out of the Jaguars' 13 games with a set total, seven have hit the over (53.8%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Lamar Jackson Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 9.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 13 225.7 16 49.5 5

Travis Etienne Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 13 62.0 9 29.5 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.