How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, December 17
Today's Serie A lineup includes top teams in play. Among those games is AC Monza taking on AC Milan.
Here you can find info on how to watch all of today's Serie A action.
Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch AC Milan vs AC Monza
AC Monza is on the road to face AC Milan at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.
- Game Time: 6:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AC Milan (-175)
- Underdog: AC Monza (+425)
- Draw: (+300)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch ACF Fiorentina vs Hellas Verona
Hellas Verona is on the road to match up with ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: ACF Fiorentina (-265)
- Underdog: Hellas Verona (+600)
- Draw: (+370)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Udinese vs Sassuolo
Sassuolo makes the trip to match up with Udinese at Stadio Friuli in Udine.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Udinese (+120)
- Underdog: Sassuolo (+200)
- Draw: (+245)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Bologna vs AS Roma
AS Roma is on the road to play Bologna at Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Bologna (+140)
- Underdog: AS Roma (+220)
- Draw: (+190)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Lazio vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan is on the road to match up with Lazio at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Inter Milan (-145)
- Underdog: Lazio (+380)
- Draw: (+265)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.