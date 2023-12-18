Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Broward County, Florida today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Piper High School at Hallandale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Hallandale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
