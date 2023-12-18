How to Watch the Florida Atlantic vs. UCF Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The UCF Knights (8-0) will attempt to extend an eight-game winning streak when hosting the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida Atlantic vs. UCF Scoring Comparison
- The Owls' 61.9 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 54.4 the Knights allow.
- Florida Atlantic is 3-2 when it scores more than 54.4 points.
- UCF has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.9 points.
- The 70.5 points per game the Knights put up are 9.8 more points than the Owls give up (60.7).
- When UCF scores more than 60.7 points, it is 6-0.
- When Florida Atlantic allows fewer than 70.5 points, it is 3-4.
- The Knights shoot 43.7% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Owls concede defensively.
- The Owls shoot 39.2% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Knights allow.
Florida Atlantic Leaders
- Janeta Rozentale: 9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 48.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Jada Moore: 11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.6 FG%
- Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
- Mya Perry: 12 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (23-for-52)
- Devyn Scott: 3.3 PTS, 25 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
Florida Atlantic Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Saint Thomas (FL)
|W 78-60
|FAU Arena
|12/14/2023
|Florida International
|L 65-62
|FAU Arena
|12/16/2023
|Howard
|L 46-45
|FAU Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/21/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|Rubin Arena
|12/30/2023
|UAB
|-
|FAU Arena
