The UCF Knights (8-0) will attempt to extend an eight-game winning streak when hosting the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.

Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida Atlantic vs. UCF Scoring Comparison

The Owls' 61.9 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 54.4 the Knights allow.

Florida Atlantic is 3-2 when it scores more than 54.4 points.

UCF has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.9 points.

The 70.5 points per game the Knights put up are 9.8 more points than the Owls give up (60.7).

When UCF scores more than 60.7 points, it is 6-0.

When Florida Atlantic allows fewer than 70.5 points, it is 3-4.

The Knights shoot 43.7% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Owls concede defensively.

The Owls shoot 39.2% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Knights allow.

Florida Atlantic Leaders

Janeta Rozentale: 9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 48.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 48.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Jada Moore: 11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.6 FG%

11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.6 FG% Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

18.2 PTS, 2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Mya Perry: 12 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (23-for-52)

12 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (23-for-52) Devyn Scott: 3.3 PTS, 25 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

Florida Atlantic Schedule