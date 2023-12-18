The Florida International Panthers (6-4) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Texas State Bobcats (6-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET.

Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida International vs. Texas State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bobcats' 68 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 63.8 the Panthers give up to opponents.
  • Texas State has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 63.8 points.
  • Florida International is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 68 points.
  • The Panthers score 71.3 points per game, 16.2 more points than the 55.1 the Bobcats give up.
  • Florida International has a 5-3 record when putting up more than 55.1 points.
  • Texas State is 6-3 when allowing fewer than 71.3 points.
  • The Panthers are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, 2.9% higher than the Bobcats allow to opponents (37.5%).
  • The Bobcats shoot 41% from the field, just 2% higher than the Panthers concede.

Florida International Leaders

  • Mya Kone: 10.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 36.8 FG%, 26 3PT% (13-for-50)
  • Ajae Yoakum: 10.2 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Courtney Prenger: 10.5 PTS, 55.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)
  • Maria Torres: 4.7 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 43.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
  • Olivia Trice: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

Florida International Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Jacksonville W 88-81 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/3/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 54-51 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/14/2023 @ Florida Atlantic W 65-62 FAU Arena
12/18/2023 Texas State - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/19/2023 Alabama A&M - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/20/2023 Chicago State - Ocean Bank Convocation Center

