In Jackson County, Florida, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jackson County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Malone School at Liberty County High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 18

3:30 PM CT on December 18 Location: Graceville, FL

Graceville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Daleville High School at Poplar Springs High School