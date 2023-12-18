Monday's game at Swisher Gymnasium has the Jacksonville Dolphins (7-4) matching up with the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-5) at 11:30 AM (on December 18). Our computer prediction projects a 74-70 victory for Jacksonville, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The game has no set line.

Jacksonville vs. UL Monroe Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Time: 11:30 AM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Jacksonville, Florida

Venue: Swisher Gymnasium

Jacksonville vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville 74, UL Monroe 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Jacksonville vs. UL Monroe

Computer Predicted Spread: Jacksonville (-3.9)

Jacksonville (-3.9) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Jacksonville has gone 4-4-0 against the spread, while UL Monroe's ATS record this season is 3-4-0. The Dolphins have gone over the point total in six games, while Warhawks games have gone over three times.

Jacksonville Performance Insights

The Dolphins outscore opponents by 2.7 points per game (scoring 76.9 points per game to rank 138th in college basketball while giving up 74.2 per contest to rank 259th in college basketball) and have a +30 scoring differential overall.

The 42.6 rebounds per game Jacksonville averages rank 19th in the nation, and are 6.1 more than the 36.5 its opponents record per outing.

Jacksonville connects on 5.9 three-pointers per game (307th in college basketball), 2.1 fewer than its opponents (8). It is shooting 29.1% from beyond the arc (323rd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 33.8%.

The Dolphins average 92.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (232nd in college basketball), and give up 89.3 points per 100 possessions (180th in college basketball).

Jacksonville has committed 1.2 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.4 (334th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.2 (99th in college basketball).

