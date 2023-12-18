How to Watch Jacksonville vs. UL Monroe on TV or Live Stream - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Jacksonville Dolphins (7-4) look to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET.
Jacksonville vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jacksonville Stats Insights
- This season, the Dolphins have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.4% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Warhawks' opponents have made.
- In games Jacksonville shoots higher than 40.3% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- The Dolphins are the 19th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Warhawks rank 64th.
- The Dolphins average 76.9 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 73.1 the Warhawks allow.
- When Jacksonville puts up more than 73.1 points, it is 6-1.
Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Jacksonville has fared better when playing at home this season, putting up 87.8 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game on the road.
- The Dolphins are allowing 54.0 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 31.0 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (85.0).
- In home games, Jacksonville is making 1.6 more treys per game (6.3) than in away games (4.7). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (27.2%) compared to when playing on the road (26.7%).
Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ UCF
|L 94-52
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/11/2023
|@ South Carolina State
|L 86-85
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/14/2023
|Trinity Baptist
|W 91-54
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/18/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/30/2023
|Erskine
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
