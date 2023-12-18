Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Orange County, Florida is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Astronaut High School at Boone High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hagerty High School at Colonial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Brantley High School at Maynard Evans High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union County High School at Interlachen JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Interlachen, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
