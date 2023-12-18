Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Johns County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Saint Johns County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Johns County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Creekside High School at Nease HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Augustine High School at Catalina High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 18
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.