Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Seminole County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Seminole County, Florida, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Seminole County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hagerty High School at Colonial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Brantley High School at Maynard Evans High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.