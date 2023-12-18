Monday's NBA schedule includes Trae Young's Atlanta Hawks (10-15) hosting Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons (2-24) at State Farm Arena. It tips off at 7:30 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSE and BSDET

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Trae Young vs. Cade Cunningham Fantasy Comparison

Stat Trae Young Cade Cunningham Total Fantasy Pts 1070.4 907.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 46.5 34.9 Fantasy Rank 9 42

Trae Young vs. Cade Cunningham Insights

Trae Young & the Hawks

Young puts up 28 points, 2.9 boards and 10.8 assists per contest, making 42.8% of shots from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game (fifth in NBA).

The Hawks score 122.4 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and allow 122.7 (28th in the league) for a -6 scoring differential overall.

Atlanta grabs 44.4 rebounds per game (13th in the league) compared to the 44.3 of its opponents.

The Hawks connect on 14.2 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league), while their opponents have made 13.6 on average.

Atlanta has committed 13.1 turnovers per game (13th in NBA play), 1.8 fewer than the 14.9 it forces on average (fifth in the league).

Cade Cunningham & the Pistons

Cunningham provides the Pistons 21.4 points, 3.8 boards and 7 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Pistons have a -315 scoring differential, falling short by 12.1 points per game. They're putting up 108.3 points per game, 28th in the league, and are allowing 120.4 per outing to rank 25th in the NBA.

The 43.6 rebounds per game Detroit accumulates rank 19th in the NBA. Their opponents collect 43.6.

The Pistons make 9.8 three-pointers per game (30th in the league), 1.7 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 32.9% from deep (30th in NBA) and opponents are shooting 37.5%.

Detroit loses the turnover battle by 4.1 per game, committing 16 (29th in league) while its opponents average 11.9.

Trae Young vs. Cade Cunningham Advanced Stats

Stat Trae Young Cade Cunningham Plus/Minus Per Game 0 -8.9 Usage Percentage 32.3% 30.4% True Shooting Pct 58.3% 51.8% Total Rebound Pct 4.4% 6.2% Assist Pct 44.6% 33.3%

