The Maine Black Bears (8-4) hope to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the UCF Knights (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UCF vs. Maine Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UCF Stats Insights

The Knights are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Black Bears allow to opponents.

UCF is 4-1 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Black Bears are the 338th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Knights sit at 46th.

The 78 points per game the Knights average are 14.8 more points than the Black Bears allow (63.2).

UCF has a 6-3 record when putting up more than 63.2 points.

UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, UCF averaged 11.8 more points per game (77.2) than it did in road games (65.4).

The Knights allowed 65.9 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 65.2.

In terms of three-point shooting, UCF performed better at home last season, draining 9.2 treys per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage in away games.

UCF Upcoming Schedule