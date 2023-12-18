The UCF Knights (5-2) face the Maine Black Bears (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UCF vs. Maine Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UCF Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCF Players to Watch

  • Jaylin Sellers: 21.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Darius Johnson: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Ibrahima Diallo: 7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.6 BLK
  • Marchelus Avery: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK
  • Shemarri Allen: 6.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Maine Players to Watch

  • Sellers: 21.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Johnson: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Diallo: 7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.6 BLK
  • Avery: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK
  • Allen: 6.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCF vs. Maine Stat Comparison

UCF Rank UCF AVG Maine AVG Maine Rank
132nd 77.1 Points Scored 70.2 264th
155th 69.6 Points Allowed 63.7 39th
96th 35.3 Rebounds 29.3 320th
118th 10 Off. Rebounds 6.1 345th
229th 6.9 3pt Made 5.7 310th
292nd 11.4 Assists 12.8 216th
242nd 12.7 Turnovers 10.4 76th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.