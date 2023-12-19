Tuesday's game that pits the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-3) versus the Valparaiso Beacons (2-6) at Edmunds Center has a projected final score of 71-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bethune-Cookman, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 19.

The Wildcats enter this game after a 114-37 win over Trinity Baptist on Friday.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

Bethune-Cookman vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction

Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 71, Valparaiso 63

Other SWAC Predictions

Bethune-Cookman Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats defeated the No. 227-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Georgia State Panthers, 56-48, on November 22, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Bethune-Cookman 2023-24 Best Wins

56-48 on the road over Georgia State (No. 227) on November 22

74-72 at home over Iona (No. 243) on November 15

68-63 at home over Jacksonville (No. 280) on November 28

64-57 over Bradley (No. 322) on November 23

Bethune-Cookman Leaders

Chanel Wilson: 14.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39 FG%, 28 3PT% (14-for-50)

14.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39 FG%, 28 3PT% (14-for-50) Kerrighan Dunn: 9.3 PTS, 3.2 STL, 36.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

9.3 PTS, 3.2 STL, 36.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38) O'Mariyah Tucker: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24) Chanelle McDonald: 9.5 PTS, 51.5 FG%

9.5 PTS, 51.5 FG% Kayla Clark: 9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 56.8 FG%

Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 15.4 points per game (scoring 74 points per game to rank 84th in college basketball while giving up 58.6 per outing to rank 78th in college basketball) and have a +154 scoring differential overall.

The Wildcats put up 87.4 points per game when playing at home, compared to 59.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 27.6 points per contest.

Defensively, Bethune-Cookman has played better at home this season, surrendering 48.6 points per game, compared to 71.5 away from home.

