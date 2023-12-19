Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dixie County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Dixie County, Florida has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dixie County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dixie County High School at Union County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Lake Butler, FL
- Conference: 1A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.