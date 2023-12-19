Duval County, Florida has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Christ's Church Academy High School at Old Plank Christian Academy

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 19

2:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sandalwood High School at Providence School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Terry Parker High School at Seacoast Christian HS