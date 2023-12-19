Tuesday's contest at Enmarket Arena has the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-9) matching up with the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-11) at 6:00 PM (on December 19). Our computer prediction projects a victory for FGCU by a score of 74-71, who is slightly favored by our model.

The game has no set line.

FGCU vs. Georgia Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Enmarket Arena

FGCU vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 74, Georgia Southern 71

Spread & Total Prediction for FGCU vs. Georgia Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: FGCU (-3.2)

FGCU (-3.2) Computer Predicted Total: 145.8

Georgia Southern is 3-7-0 against the spread this season compared to FGCU's 2-8-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Georgia Southern Eagles are 5-5-0 and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are 4-6-0.

FGCU Performance Insights

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles have a -70 scoring differential, falling short by 5.8 points per game. They're putting up 68.6 points per game, 299th in college basketball, and are allowing 74.4 per outing to rank 261st in college basketball.

FGCU is 268th in the nation at 34.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.8 its opponents average.

FGCU makes 2.0 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 7.4 (186th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.4.

FGCU has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (167th in college basketball), 2.3 more than the 9.3 it forces (346th in college basketball).

