The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-8) meet the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-7) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

FGCU vs. Georgia Southern Game Information

FGCU Players to Watch

Tyren Moore: 12.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Deuce Dean: 11.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Avantae Parker: 6.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jamar Franklin: 9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Nate Brafford: 3.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Georgia Southern Players to Watch

FGCU vs. Georgia Southern Stat Comparison

Georgia Southern Rank Georgia Southern AVG FGCU AVG FGCU Rank 279th 69.5 Points Scored 68.2 297th 355th 84.6 Points Allowed 76.9 296th 354th 26.6 Rebounds 29.9 306th 253rd 8.1 Off. Rebounds 9.4 158th 34th 9.6 3pt Made 7.0 220th 354th 9.3 Assists 11.1 305th 329th 14.4 Turnovers 11.9 181st

