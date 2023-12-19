Tuesday's contest features the Florida International Panthers (6-5) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-4) squaring off at Ocean Bank Convocation Center in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 64-62 win for Florida International according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 19.

The Panthers are coming off of a 67-61 loss to Texas State in their most recent outing on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida International vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida International vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida International 64, Alabama A&M 62

Other CUSA Predictions

Florida International Schedule Analysis

The Panthers picked up their signature win of the season on December 14, when they took down the Florida Atlantic Owls, who rank No. 218 in our computer rankings, 65-62.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida International 2023-24 Best Wins

65-62 on the road over Florida Atlantic (No. 218) on December 14

54-51 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 220) on December 3

88-59 at home over Bryant (No. 279) on November 24

88-81 at home over Jacksonville (No. 284) on December 1

65-64 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 296) on November 10

Florida International Leaders

Ajae Yoakum: 10.5 PTS, 57.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

10.5 PTS, 57.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Mya Kone: 10.0 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55)

10.0 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55) Courtney Prenger: 11.0 PTS, 56.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

11.0 PTS, 56.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Maria Torres: 5.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 44.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

5.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 44.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Kaliah Henderson: 6.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 25.6 FG%

Florida International Performance Insights

The Panthers are outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game with a +69 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.4 points per game (123rd in college basketball) and give up 64.1 per contest (189th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.