The Stetson Hatters (6-5) will try to break a three-game road losing streak when taking on the Florida International Panthers (4-8) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida International vs. Stetson matchup.

Florida International vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida International vs. Stetson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida International Moneyline Stetson Moneyline BetMGM Florida International (-4.5) 147.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida International (-4.5) 147.5 -184 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida International vs. Stetson Betting Trends

Florida International has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

A total of six out of the Panthers' nine games this season have gone over the point total.

Stetson is 4-4-0 ATS this year.

So far this year, four out of the Hatters' eight games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

