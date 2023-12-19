How to Watch the Florida International vs. Alabama A&M Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Florida International Panthers (6-5) take the court against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida International vs. Alabama A&M Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs' 60.8 points per game are just 3.3 fewer points than the 64.1 the Panthers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 64.1 points, Alabama A&M is 3-0.
- Florida International has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.8 points.
- The Panthers record 12.4 more points per game (70.4) than the Bulldogs allow (58.0).
- Florida International has a 5-3 record when scoring more than 58.0 points.
- When Alabama A&M gives up fewer than 70.4 points, it is 5-3.
- The Panthers are making 41.1% of their shots from the field, 2.2% higher than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (38.9%).
- The Bulldogs shoot 40.7% from the field, just 1.5% higher than the Panthers allow.
Florida International Leaders
- Ajae Yoakum: 10.5 PTS, 57.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Mya Kone: 10.0 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55)
- Courtney Prenger: 11.0 PTS, 56.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
- Maria Torres: 5.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 44.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
- Kaliah Henderson: 6.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 25.6 FG%
Florida International Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 54-51
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/14/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|W 65-62
|FAU Arena
|12/18/2023
|Texas State
|L 67-61
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/19/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/20/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|Utah Tech
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.