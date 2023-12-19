The Stetson Hatters (5-4) meet the Florida International Panthers (3-7) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Florida International vs. Stetson Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Florida International Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida International Players to Watch

  • Arturo Dean: 14.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 4.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dashon Gittens: 10.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jonathan Aybar: 9.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Petar Krivokapic: 8.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jayden Brewer: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stetson Players to Watch

  • Dean: 14.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 4.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Gittens: 10.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Aybar: 9.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Krivokapic: 8.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brewer: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida International vs. Stetson Stat Comparison

Florida International Rank Florida International AVG Stetson AVG Stetson Rank
239th 72.0 Points Scored 73.7 209th
278th 75.6 Points Allowed 69.4 144th
355th 26.3 Rebounds 33.4 172nd
215th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9.2 182nd
203rd 7.2 3pt Made 9.2 48th
124th 14.4 Assists 15.4 77th
354th 15.6 Turnovers 11.8 175th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.