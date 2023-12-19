The Florida Gators (7-3) will try to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Michigan Wolverines (6-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Spectrum Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida vs. Michigan matchup in this article.

Florida vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Florida vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Florida vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Florida has compiled a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Gators' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Michigan has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

A total of eight Wolverines games this year have gone over the point total.

Florida Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Sportsbooks rate Florida considerably higher (27th in the country) than the computer rankings do (38th).

Oddsmakers have made the Gators' national championship odds the same now (+6000) compared to the start of the season (+6000).

Florida has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Michigan Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 The Wolverines were +8000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +12500, which is the -biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of Michigan winning the national championship, based on its +12500 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.

