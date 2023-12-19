Florida vs. Michigan: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 19
The Florida Gators (7-3) will try to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Michigan Wolverines (6-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Spectrum Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida vs. Michigan matchup in this article.
Florida vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Florida vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Moneyline
|Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida (-3.5)
|157.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Florida (-3.5)
|156.5
|-164
|+136
Florida vs. Michigan Betting Trends
- Florida has compiled a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Gators' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
- Michigan has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- A total of eight Wolverines games this year have gone over the point total.
Florida Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Sportsbooks rate Florida considerably higher (27th in the country) than the computer rankings do (38th).
- Oddsmakers have made the Gators' national championship odds the same now (+6000) compared to the start of the season (+6000).
- Florida has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Michigan Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12500
- The Wolverines were +8000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +12500, which is the -biggest change in the country.
- The implied probability of Michigan winning the national championship, based on its +12500 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.
