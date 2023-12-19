Tuesday's game that pits the Florida State Seminoles (4-5) against the North Florida Ospreys (7-5) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-67 in favor of Florida State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 19.

The matchup has no set line.

Florida State vs. North Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Florida State vs. North Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 83, North Florida 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida State vs. North Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida State (-16.0)

Florida State (-16.0) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Florida State has gone 4-4-0 against the spread, while North Florida's ATS record this season is 5-4-0. The Seminoles have a 5-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Ospreys have a record of 5-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Florida State Performance Insights

The Seminoles' +10 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.7 points per game (167th in college basketball) while giving up 74.6 per outing (270th in college basketball).

Florida State loses the rebound battle by three boards on average. it records 36.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 206th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 39.1 per contest.

Florida State connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (155th in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents (6). It is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc (145th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 29.3%.

The Seminoles rank 269th in college basketball with 90.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 161st in college basketball defensively with 89 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Florida State has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.8 turnovers per game, committing 12.4 (224th in college basketball play) while forcing 15.2 (30th in college basketball).

